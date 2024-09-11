VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2465 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDC stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,219. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $848.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1,252.02 and a beta of 0.68.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

