VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2465 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDC stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,219. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $848.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1,252.02 and a beta of 0.68.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Dividend History for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.