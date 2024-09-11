VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 189,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 66,867 shares.The stock last traded at $50.65 and had previously closed at $50.91.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USTB. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,623,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 202.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,292 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

