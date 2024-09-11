VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 189,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 66,867 shares.The stock last traded at $50.65 and had previously closed at $50.91.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.