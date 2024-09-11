VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2384 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CID traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 905. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.