VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2384 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CID traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 905. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

