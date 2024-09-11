VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Announces $0.09 Dividend

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0878 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. 7,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61.
About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
