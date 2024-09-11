VerusCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $111.13 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002506 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $111.13 million and approximately $5,355.51 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,255,979 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,250,654.49890034. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.5263628 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $13,494.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

