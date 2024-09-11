VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge Buys 5,000 Shares

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.54 per share, with a total value of C$42,700.00.

Christopher Michael Goodridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Christopher Michael Goodridge sold 400 shares of VerticalScope stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total value of C$3,556.00.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FORA traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,583. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.15. The firm has a market cap of C$159.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital increased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

VerticalScope Company Profile

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

