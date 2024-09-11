Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $45.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

VECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 1.17. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

