Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 5,463 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $50,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,230,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

