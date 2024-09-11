Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $39,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 120,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,739 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $185.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,109. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

