Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.31% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $62,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $2,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 54,180 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.