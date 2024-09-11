Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.51

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.51 and last traded at $75.46, with a volume of 3347299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after buying an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

