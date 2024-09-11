Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $504.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $505.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

