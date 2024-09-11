Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $258.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.