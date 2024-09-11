Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 535,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 22.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

