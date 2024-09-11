Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $238,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

