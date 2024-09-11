Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 1,750 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

