Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $458.66 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.60.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

