Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Buys 201 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 0.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Chubb by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 518,535 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $204.15 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

