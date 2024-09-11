USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.05

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.05 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 5929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $710.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $240,489.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $44,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $240,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,436 shares of company stock worth $919,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 297.0% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 189.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $525,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 467,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,597 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.