United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $704.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

