Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 1.7%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.76 and last traded at $67.80. Approximately 1,942,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,236,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.