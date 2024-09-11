U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,818,281 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $172,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $154,517,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

USB stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

