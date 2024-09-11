Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,330,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 6,517,997 shares.The stock last traded at $18.32 and had previously closed at $17.10.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 3.3 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
