Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,330,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 6,517,997 shares.The stock last traded at $18.32 and had previously closed at $17.10.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $632,104.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

