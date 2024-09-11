TrueFi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $102.29 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $102.29 million and $16.27 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0884 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,241,947,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,157,443,993 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,241,947,376.1551602 with 1,157,435,525.34972 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08716225 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $15,371,752.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

