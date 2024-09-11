Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,109.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,136.35 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,116.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,023.01. The company has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,561 shares of company stock worth $13,095,105 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.