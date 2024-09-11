Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $193.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.22.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.