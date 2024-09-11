Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Torrid in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Torrid Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of CURV stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $697.58 million, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 2.01. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

