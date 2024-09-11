Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1024 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPHD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. 53,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

