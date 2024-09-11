Threshold 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.12 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $209.85 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02078565 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $5,142,338.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

