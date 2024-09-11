The Root Network (ROOT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.02 Million

The Root Network (ROOT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $21.02 million and $5.72 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Root Network has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Root Network Token Profile

The Root Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse. The Root Network’s official website is www.therootnetwork.com.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.01931579 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,753,011.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Root Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Root Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

