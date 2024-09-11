The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $370.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.58 and its 200-day moving average is $353.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $368.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

