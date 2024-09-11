The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.46.
Several research firms have issued reports on AAN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.10 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s
Aaron’s Price Performance
Shares of AAN opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Aaron’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.29%.
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
Featured Articles
