Terra (LUNA) Reaches One Day Volume of $98.10 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Terra has a market capitalization of $261.03 million and approximately $98.10 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 693,293,539 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.