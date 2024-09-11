Terra 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $74.54 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $274.62 million and $74.54 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 693,712,345 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.