Swipe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $121.58 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Swipe has a total market cap of $121.58 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swipe has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 616,655,078 coins and its circulating supply is 616,653,100 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

