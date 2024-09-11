Sui (SUI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.35 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Sui coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001554 BTC on popular exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $2.35 billion and $245.82 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sui has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,679,963,750 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,679,963,749.6338882 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.87834382 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $269,362,459.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

