Studio Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,620 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Studio Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,325 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,493,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 487.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,354,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,143 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 828,234 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $28,319,000.

FNDF opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

