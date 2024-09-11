Streakk (STKK) Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week

Streakk (STKK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Streakk has a total market cap of $79,744.96 and $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Streakk has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000116 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.00820621 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.