StockNews.com Upgrades Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of PDEX opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 million, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.84. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 6.82%.

Insider Transactions at Pro-Dex

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

In related news, Director Angelita Rebamontan Domingo sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $47,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,895.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pro-Dex by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

