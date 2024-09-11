StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $319.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.14. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $229.57 and a 1 year high of $348.48.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enstar Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.