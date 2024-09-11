StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $319.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.14. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $229.57 and a 1 year high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

About Enstar Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 293.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

