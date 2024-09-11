StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.50 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

CHUY stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. Chuy’s has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $39.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 258,121 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 217,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,533,000 after acquiring an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 382,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

