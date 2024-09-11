StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

AAME opened at $1.72 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $35.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantic American Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

