STAR Financial Bank Sells 510 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

STAR Financial Bank reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.0% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

HON stock opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

