Spotify Technology S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.82 Per Share (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Spotify Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.82 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.38.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $327.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of -488.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $145.76 and a 12-month high of $359.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,271,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 512,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,520,000 after acquiring an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

