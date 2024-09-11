Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives GBX 9,158 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,158 ($119.76).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($126.72) to GBX 9,580 ($125.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.15) to GBX 8,150 ($106.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.62) to GBX 7,000 ($91.54) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Thompson purchased 640 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,655 ($100.10) per share, for a total transaction of £48,992 ($64,066.95). 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LON SPX opened at GBX 7,407.49 ($96.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,849.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,128.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,984.49. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 7,190 ($94.02) and a one year high of £112.80 ($147.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 47.50 ($0.62) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 6,230.77%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

