SP Asset Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 889,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,417,822 shares of company stock worth $822,731,096. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $106.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

