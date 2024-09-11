South Street Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

