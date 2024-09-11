South Street Advisors LLC Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up 2.1% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 122,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.7 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $96.15.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.