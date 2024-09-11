Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.51. 139,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,334,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Sotera Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.45 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotera Health

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,215,301 shares in the company, valued at $739,705,974.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 55.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 43.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,892,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,248 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,300,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after buying an additional 300,597 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,074,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,598,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Stories

