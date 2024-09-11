Songbird (SGB) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges

Songbird (SGB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Songbird has a total market cap of $104.71 million and $527,921.43 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Songbird token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,987,298,083 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

